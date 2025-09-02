SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. — Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink visited Vandenberg Space Force Base Aug. 27-28, 2025, to engage with leadership and gain insight into the base’s strategic role in advancing U.S. space capabilities. Upon his arrival, Meink was greeted by U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, Commander, U.S. Space Forces - Space; and United States Space Command’s Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, and Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. The visit included discussions on Vandenberg SFB’s contributions to national security and space operations.
During his two-day visit, Meink toured several facilities, including a satellite processing center, where he reviewed the Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 satellite. Tranche 1 is part of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, are designed to enhance tactical data delivery, missile threat tracking, and beyond-line-of-sight targeting. The first 21 of 154 Tranche 1 satellites are scheduled to launch from Vandenberg’s spaceport no earlier than Sept. 10, marking a significant milestone in the development of next-generation space capabilities for joint warfighters.
Meink also received a strategic overview of Vandenberg’s mission as the U.S. Space Force’s West Coast Spaceport and Test Range. Leadership briefed him on the base’s role in supporting terrestrial missions and advancing U.S. interests in space.
