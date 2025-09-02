Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, left, greets Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, middle, Commander, U.S. Space Forces - Space; and United States Space Command’s Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, alongside Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, during his visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Aug. 27, 2025. During his visit, Meink received a strategic overview of Vandenberg’s mission and its role in advancing US interests in space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 19:11
|Photo ID:
|9296672
|VIRIN:
|250827-X-IT855-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch
No keywords found.