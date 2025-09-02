Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch [Image 2 of 4]

    SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, left, greets Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, middle, Commander, U.S. Space Forces - Space; and United States Space Command’s Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, alongside Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, during his visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Aug. 27, 2025. During his visit, Meink received a strategic overview of Vandenberg’s mission and its role in advancing US interests in space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 19:11
    Photo ID: 9296670
    VIRIN: 250827-X-IT855-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: US
    This work, SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

