SECAF visits VSFB; views SDA Tranche 1 satellite ahead of launch

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, left, greets Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, middle, Commander, U.S. Space Forces - Space; and United States Space Command’s Combined Joint Force Space Component Commander, alongside Col. James T. Horne III, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, during his visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Aug. 27, 2025. During his visit, Meink received a strategic overview of Vandenberg’s mission and its role in advancing US interests in space. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Hernandez)