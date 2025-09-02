Travis AFB celebrates the life of SrA Ethaniel Alaniz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A pair of combat boots and an operational camouflage pattern top stand in memorial display during a memorial service celebrating the life of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethaniel Alaniz at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 5, 2025. Originally from California, Alaniz grew up in Houston, Texas and served as a crew chief on the KC-10 Extender before moving to the KC-46A Pegasus with the 660 AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)