Travis AFB celebrates the life of SrA Ethaniel Alaniz

Joan Rodriguez, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethaniel Alaniz’s stepmother, speaks with a few of Alaniz’s coworkers during a memorial service celebrating the life of Alaniz at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 5, 2025. Alaniz was a crew chief on the KC-46A Pegasus with the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)