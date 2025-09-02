Travis AFB celebrates the life of SrA Ethaniel Alaniz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rosalie Gonzales, center, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethaniel Alaniz’s mother, speaks with Airmen from the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron during a memorial service celebrating the life of Alaniz at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 5, 2025. Originally from California, Alaniz grew up in Houston, Texas and served as a crew chief on the KC-10 Extender before moving to the KC-46A Pegasus with the 660 AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)