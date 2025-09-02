Travis AFB celebrates the life of SrA Ethaniel Alaniz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron signs their name in an attendance book during a memorial service celebrating the life of Senior Airman Ethaniel Alaniz at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 5, 2025. Alaniz was a crew chief on the KC-46A Pegasus with the 660 AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)