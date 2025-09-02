A U.S. Airman assigned to the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron signs their name in an attendance book during a memorial service celebrating the life of Senior Airman Ethaniel Alaniz at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 5, 2025. Alaniz was a crew chief on the KC-46A Pegasus with the 660 AMXS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9296651
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-MH881-1009
|Resolution:
|5399x3599
|Size:
|826.8 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB celebrates the life of SrA Ethaniel Alaniz [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.