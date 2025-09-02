Travis AFB celebrates the life of SrA Ethaniel Alaniz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

George Rodriguez, left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethaniel Alaniz’s father, and Joan Rodriguez, center, Alaniz’s stepmother, attend a memorial service celebrating the life of Alaniz at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 5, 2025. Alaniz was a crew chief on the KC-46A Pegasus with the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)