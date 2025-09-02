Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB celebrates the life of SrA Ethaniel Alaniz [Image 2 of 7]

    Travis AFB celebrates the life of SrA Ethaniel Alaniz

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    George Rodriguez, left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethaniel Alaniz’s father, and Joan Rodriguez, center, Alaniz’s stepmother, attend a memorial service celebrating the life of Alaniz at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 5, 2025. Alaniz was a crew chief on the KC-46A Pegasus with the 660th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Breanna Christopher Volkmar)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 19:04
    Photo ID: 9296652
    VIRIN: 250905-F-MH881-1019
    Resolution: 3039x2026
    Size: 628.71 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Travis AFB celebrates the life of SrA Ethaniel Alaniz [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Breanna Christopher Volkmar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    660 AMXS
    memorial

