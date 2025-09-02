Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munitions Airmen build bombs during combat deployment

    Munitions Airmen build bombs during combat deployment

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.04.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. munitions Airman assigned to the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dismantles munitions at the end of a combat deployment at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 4, 2025. Six B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d EBS to conduct combat missions. The deployment was the largest deployment of B-2s in its history demonstrating U.S. global strike capabilities anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    DIEGO GARCIA, IO
