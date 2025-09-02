A U.S. munitions Airman assigned to the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dismantles munitions at the end of a combat deployment at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 4, 2025. Six B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d EBS to conduct combat missions. Any munitions assembled during the deployment that were not be used, had to be dismantled before departing the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9294900
|VIRIN:
|250504-F-SZ986-9010
|Resolution:
|7206x4804
|Size:
|12.29 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Munitions Airmen build bombs during combat deployment [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.