Munitions Airmen build bombs during combat deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. munitions Airman assigned to the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron dismantles munitions at the end of a combat deployment at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, May 4, 2025. Six B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d EBS to conduct combat missions. Any munitions assembled during the deployment that were not be used, had to be dismantled before departing the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)