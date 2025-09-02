Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munitions Airmen build bombs during combat deployment [Image 9 of 21]

    Munitions Airmen build bombs during combat deployment

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.29.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A U.S. munitions Airman assigned to the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron builds munitions for B-2 Spirit stealth bombers at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, March 29, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d EBS to conduct combat missions. The B-2 can project U.S. air power anywhere around the world and employ a wide range of precision-guided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

