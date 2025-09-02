A U.S. munitions Airman assigned to the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron builds munitions for B-2 Spirit stealth bombers at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, March 29, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d EBS to conduct combat missions. The B-2 can project U.S. air power anywhere around the world and employ a wide range of precision-guided munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9294891
|VIRIN:
|250329-F-SZ986-1415
|Resolution:
|5890x3927
|Size:
|998.99 KB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Munitions Airmen build bombs during combat deployment [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.