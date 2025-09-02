Munitions Airmen build bombs during combat deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. munitions Airman assigned to the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron builds munitions for B-2 Spirit stealth bombers at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, April 4, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d EBS to conduct combat missions. The deployment was the largest deployment of B-2s in its history demonstrating U.S. global strike capabilities anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)