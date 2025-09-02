Munitions Airmen build bombs during combat deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. munitions Airman assigned to the 393d Expeditionary Bomb Squadron builds munitions for B-2 Spirit stealth bombers at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, March 29, 2025. Six B-2s and approximately 250 personnel deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri as the 393d EBS to conduct combat missions. The B-2’s stealth characteristics give it the unique ability to penetrate an enemy’s most sophisticated defenses and threaten its most valued, and heavily defended, targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)