West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adam Park, a West Virginia National Guard Soldier assigned to the Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, demonstrates an Android Tactical Awareness Kit information sharing platform for U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, adjutant general of the West Virginia Guard in downtown Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)