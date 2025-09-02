West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, center, talks with U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jess Pridemore, left, and Capt. Rashawn Terwillinger, right, both West Virginia Guard Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)