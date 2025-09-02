Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia [Image 5 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, right, laughs with U.S. Army Sgt. Preston Testa, left, and Pfc. Kaden Ryan, center, West Virginia Guard Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force – District of Columbia, at the National World War II monument, Washington, D.C., Aug. 27, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 23:19
    Photo ID: 9294405
    VIRIN: 250827-Z-QC446-1260
    Resolution: 5040x3360
    Size: 8.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia
    West Virginia National Guard adjutant general visits West Virginia Guard soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - District of Columbia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download