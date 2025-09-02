Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250903-N-NR877-1010 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), don firefighting equipment during a damage control training in the hangar bay. Truman is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk, carrying out routine operations that support the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Elijah Barrios)