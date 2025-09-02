Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250903-N-DL824-1025 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), access a space during a damage control training evolution. Truman is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk, carrying out routine operations that support the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)