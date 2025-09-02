Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250903-N-DL824-1054 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2025) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Neshma Vargas, a native of Puerto Rico, right, assists Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman John-Pierre Vasquez, a native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), in donning a Fire Fighting Ensemble (FFE) during a damage control training evolution in the hangar bay. Truman is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk, carrying out routine operations that support the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)