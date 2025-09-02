Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250903-N-DL824-1034 [Image 2 of 7]

    250903-N-DL824-1034

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Michael Gomez 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250903-N-DL824-1034 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ashleigh Cavender, a native of Sacramento, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), attaches a firefighting breathing apparatus during damage control training. Truman is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk, carrying out routine operations that support the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

