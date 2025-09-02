Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250903-N-DL824-1034 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Ashleigh Cavender, a native of Sacramento, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), attaches a firefighting breathing apparatus during damage control training. Truman is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk, carrying out routine operations that support the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)