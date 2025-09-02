Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250903-N-DL824-1120 NORFOLK, Va. (Sept. 3, 2025) Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Tiseo, a native of Las Vegas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), removes a Fire Fighting Ensemble (FFE) during a damage control training evolution in the hangar bay. Truman is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk, carrying out routine operations that support the Navy’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and future fleet lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)