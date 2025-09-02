Bright Star 2025

An Egyptian F-16 Fighting Falcon flies alongside a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker during BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. BRIGHT STAR fosters readiness, improves mil-to-mil coordination, provides opportunities to share best practices, and strengthens bonds between our forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2025 05:52
|Photo ID:
|9292308
|VIRIN:
|250901-F-YD744-1506
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|921.24 KB
|Location:
|EG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
