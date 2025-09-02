Bright Star 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Egyptian F-16 Fighting Falcon flies alongside a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker during BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. BRIGHT STAR fosters readiness, improves mil-to-mil coordination, provides opportunities to share best practices, and strengthens bonds between our forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)