    Bright Star 2025 [Image 9 of 10]

    Bright Star 2025

    EGYPT

    09.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An Egyptian F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker during BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 06:11
    Photo ID: 9292309
    VIRIN: 250901-F-YD744-1575
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 942.48 KB
    Location: EG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bright Star 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Natalie Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Egypt
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    CENTCOM
    BRIGHTSTAR25

