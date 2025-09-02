Bright Star 2025

An Egyptian F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker during BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
