Bright Star 2025

Three Egyptian F-16 Fighting Falcons fly alongside a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker during BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Strong defense partnerships like this build lasting capacity, improve interoperability, and send a clear message of deterrence to those who threaten our partners and regional peace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)