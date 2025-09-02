Bright Star 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Knight, 384th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, maneuvers the boom as an Egyptian F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches to be refueled during BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. Since the inaugural BRIGHT STAR exercise in 1980, the strategic and enduring security partnership between Egypt and the United States has been built on a foundation of trust, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to long-term collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)