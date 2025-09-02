Bright Star 2025

An Egyptian F-16 Fighting Falcon refuels from a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker during BRIGHT STAR 25 in Egypt, Sept. 1, 2025. The U.S., with our Allies and Partners, share the common principles of respect for international law and norms, responsible and peaceful use of shared resources, and the peaceful resolution of disputes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Jones)
|09.01.2025
|09.04.2025 06:11
|9292306
|250901-F-YD744-1371
|6048x4032
|1.17 MB
|EG
|1
|0
