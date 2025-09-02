Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian Army leadership visits Fort Hood [Image 16 of 16]

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Gen. Luis Emilio Cardozo, commander of the Colombian National Army, and other Colombian Army leaders walk through the motor pool of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, during a visit to Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025. The First Team facilitated the visit through staff-level discussions on combined arms planning, maneuver and maintenance. These engagements strengthen the strategic relationship between the U.S. Army and the Colombian military. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 20:23
    Photo ID: 9291649
    VIRIN: 250903-A-UG808-2016
    Resolution: 4309x2875
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
    First Team
    ARSOUTH
    colombia
    Luis Emilio Cardozo

