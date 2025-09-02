Maj. Brian Hutton, executive officer of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, guides Colombian Army leaders through a motor pool during a visit to Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025. The First Team facilitated the visit through staff-level discussions on combined arms planning, maneuver and maintenance. These engagements strengthen the strategic relationship between the U.S. Army and the Colombian military. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2025 20:27
|Photo ID:
|9291646
|VIRIN:
|250903-A-UG808-2007
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|1018.58 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colombian Army leadership visits Fort Hood [Image 16 of 16], by SPC David Dumas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.