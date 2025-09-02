Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colombian Army leadership visits Fort Hood [Image 13 of 16]

    Colombian Army leadership visits Fort Hood

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Spc. David Dumas 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Maj. Brian Hutton, executive officer of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, guides Colombian Army leaders through a motor pool during a visit to Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025. The First Team facilitated the visit through staff-level discussions on combined arms planning, maneuver and maintenance. These engagements strengthen the strategic relationship between the U.S. Army and the Colombian military. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)

