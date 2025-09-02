Colombian Army leadership visits Fort Hood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Luis Emilio Cardozo, commander of the Colombian National Army, and leaders from the Colombian Army, visit with Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares J. Jackson, command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division, at Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025. The First Team facilitated the visit through staff-level discussions on combined arms planning, maneuver and maintenance. These engagements strengthen the strategic relationship between the U.S. Army and the Colombian military. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)