Colombian Army leadership visits Fort Hood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Brian Hutton, executive officer of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, guides Colombian Army leaders through a motor pool during a visit to Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025. The First Team facilitated the visit through staff-level discussions on combined arms planning, maneuver and maintenance. These engagements strengthen the strategic relationship between the U.S. Army and the Colombian military. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)