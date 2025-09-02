Colombian Army leadership visits Fort Hood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Luis Emilio Cardozo, commander of the Colombian National Army, and other Colombian Army leaders walk through the motor pool of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, during a visit to Fort Hood, Texas, Sept. 3, 2025. The First Team facilitated the visit through staff-level discussions on combined arms planning, maneuver and maintenance. These engagements strengthen the strategic relationship between the U.S. Army and the Colombian military. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. David Dumas)