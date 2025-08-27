U.S. Army Golden Knights Perform at Wings of Pride Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team (USAPT), fly the Army Star Drop Flag into the Wings of Pride Airshow, Branson, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2025. The Golden Knights conduct demonstration jumps to connect the American People to America's Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mari Kossman)