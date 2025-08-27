U.S. Army Golden Knights Perform at Wings of Pride Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team (USAPT), Sgt. Sloan Kanat, flies the POW/MIA Flag into the Wings of Pride Airshow, Branson, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2025. The Golden Knights conduct demonstration jumps to connect the American People to America's Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mari Kossman)