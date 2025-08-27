Member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team (USAPT), Sgt. Sloan Kanat, flies the POW/MIA Flag into the Wings of Pride Airshow, Branson, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2025. The Golden Knights conduct demonstration jumps to connect the American People to America's Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mari Kossman)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 17:55
|Location:
|BRANSON, MISSOURI, US
This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights Perform at Wings of Pride Airshow 2025, by SPC Maribeth Kossman