U.S. Army Golden Knights Skydive Into Branson Wings of Pride Airshow

Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team (USAPT), Sgt. 1st Class Michael Heath and Staff Sgt. Kyle Mead, attach the Missouri State Flag to the parachute prior to the Wings of Pride Airshow, Branson, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2025. The Golden Knights conduct demonstration jumps to connect the American People to America's Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mari Kossman)