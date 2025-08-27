Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team (USAPT), Sgt. 1st Class Michael Heath and Staff Sgt. Kyle Mead, attach the Missouri State Flag to the parachute prior to the Wings of Pride Airshow, Branson, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2025. The Golden Knights conduct demonstration jumps to connect the American People to America's Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mari Kossman)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2025 17:55
|Photo ID:
|9287276
|VIRIN:
|250823-A-KP374-5183
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|BRANSON, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Golden Knights Skydive Into Branson Wings of Pride Airshow [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Maribeth Kossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.