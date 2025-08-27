Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Golden Knights Perform at Wings of Pride Airshow 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Golden Knights Perform at Wings of Pride Airshow 2025

    BRANSON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Maribeth Kossman 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team (USAPT), Sgt. Sloan Kanat, waves to the crowd at Wings of Pride - Airshow, Branson, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2025. The Golden Knights conduct demonstration jumps to connect the American People to America's Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mari Kossman)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 17:55
    Location: BRANSON, MISSOURI, US
