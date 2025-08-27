U.S. Army Golden Knights Perform at Wings of Pride Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team (USAPT), Sgt. Sloan Kanat, waves to the crowd at Wings of Pride - Airshow, Branson, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2025. The Golden Knights conduct demonstration jumps to connect the American People to America's Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mari Kossman)