U.S. Army Golden Knights Perform at Wings of Pride Airshow 2025

Member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team (USAPT), Sgt. Sloan Kanat, waves to the crowd at Wings of Pride - Airshow, Branson, Missouri, Aug. 30, 2025. The Golden Knights conduct demonstration jumps to connect the American People to America's Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Mari Kossman)
|08.30.2025
|08.31.2025 17:55
|9287278
|450828-A-KP374-6540
|7680x5760
|4.01 MB
|BRANSON, MISSOURI, US
|0
|0
