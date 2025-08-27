Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

    EGYPT

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central

    An Edge 130 Blue small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing takes off to perform flight demonstrations to partner nations during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Talet Al Keif, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. This exercise showcases our unified resolve and ability to respond to evolving challenges together. Strong defense partnerships like this build lasting capacity, improve interoperability, and send a clear message of deterrence to those who threaten our partners and regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
