BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

An Edge 130 Blue small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing takes off to perform flight demonstrations to partner nations during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Talet Al Keif, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. This exercise showcases our unified resolve and ability to respond to evolving challenges together. Strong defense partnerships like this build lasting capacity, improve interoperability, and send a clear message of deterrence to those who threaten our partners and regional peace and stability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze)