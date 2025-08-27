BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Egyptian Special Forces members partner with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing to learn small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) operations during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Talet Al Keif, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. By working together, our militaries strengthen bonds that transcend borders and foster mutual respect. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze)