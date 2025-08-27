Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

    EGYPT

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central

    Egyptian Special Forces members partner with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing to learn small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) operations during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Talet Al Keif, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. Our military-to-military partnership is vital for addressing shared security challenges, from countering terrorism to ensuring regional stability. By working together, our militaries strengthen bonds that transcend borders and foster mutual respect. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze)

