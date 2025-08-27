BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Edge 130 Blue small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing soars through the sky during a multinational military demonstration during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Talet Al Keif, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. Our enduring partnership not only bolsters regional stability but also creates the conditions necessary for sustained economic growth, development, and peace, benefiting all nations in the region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze)