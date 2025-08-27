BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing catches a RQ-28A small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) upon landing during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Talet Al Keif, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR 25, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze)