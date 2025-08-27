Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems [Image 8 of 9]

    BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

    EGYPT

    08.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing catches a RQ-28A small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) upon landing during BRIGHT STAR 25 at Talet Al Keif, Egypt, Aug. 30, 2025. Multinational operations and exercises, including BRIGHT STAR 25, increase the ability of our collective partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Stolze)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.31.2025 09:20
    This work, BRIGHT STAR 25 Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

