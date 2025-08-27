Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Tyler Gibson, right, 365th Training Squadron commander, speaks with Ms. Julie Gaynor, honorary commander, and Maj. William Thompson, 364th Training Squadron director of operations, during the Honorary Commander event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025. The Honorary Commander event fostered partnerships between Sheppard AFB and local community leaders, enhancing public awareness of installation missions and strengthening civilian and military relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)