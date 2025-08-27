Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Airman Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew Brantley, 82nd Training Wing chaplain, recites an invocation during the Honorary Commander event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025. The Honorary Commander event fostered partnerships between Sheppard AFB and local community leaders, enhancing public awareness of installation missions and strengthening civilian and military relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 18:07
    Photo ID: 9285994
    VIRIN: 250825-F-GJ229-1001
    Resolution: 4605x3684
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders
    Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders
    Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders
    Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders
    Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    Honorary Commander
    80th FTW
    82nd TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download