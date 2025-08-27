Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Schaick, 82nd Training Support Squadron commander, speaks with Ms. Lindsay Lewis, honorary commander, during the Honorary Commander event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025. The Honorary Commander event fostered partnerships between Sheppard AFB and local community leaders, enhancing public awareness of installation missions and strengthening civilian and military relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)