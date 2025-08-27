Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders

Photo By Airman Jesse Nagel | U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradford Shields, 82nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander,...... read more read more Photo By Airman Jesse Nagel | U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradford Shields, 82nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, converses with Mr. Bradley Jonathan, honorary commander, during the Honorary Commander event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025. The Honorary Commander event fostered partnerships between Sheppard AFB and local community leaders, enhancing public awareness of installation missions and strengthening civilian and military relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel) see less | View Image Page

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – On Aug. 25, 2025, Sheppard Air Force Base welcomed 25 civic leaders from the greater Texoma area for an Honorary Commander Induction Ceremony, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening its ties with local communities.



The event, held at the Sheppard AFB Welcome Center, paired commanders from the 82nd Training Wing and the 80th Flying Training Wing with business owners, educators, and public officials. The Honorary Commander Program is designed to foster collaboration and mutual understanding between military personnel and civic leaders.



Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, emphasized the program’s purpose during his opening remarks.



“The Honorary Commander Program is designed for the community,” stated Filcek. “It is designed for significant, established leaders from our community to intertwine with our squadrons and our groups on the installation, almost expressly to give you an inside look as to what we do, why we do it, and how we do it, so you can come away from this program having connected to Sheppard.”



The event featured a luncheon, orientation briefing, pinning ceremony, and a tour of key training sites. These activities allowed the honorary commanders to engage directly with their military counterparts, exchanging perspectives on shared challenges and opportunities. These interactions are at the core of the program, promoting collaboration, understanding, and community-driven support.



Among this year’s inductees was Mr. Jack Lavy of the Wichita Falls Founder Lions Club, who serves as a legacy commander, and he expressed the importance of the relationship between Sheppard AFB and the greater Texoma area.



“What I’m most proud of is that the community supports Sheppard,” said Lavy. “Most people in the community are realizing how important Sheppard AFB is to us; It’s our lifeline, and we need to protect it every way we possibly can.”



Lavy’s remarks echoed the broader intent of the program, to cultivate enduring relationships that strengthen both the base and the surrounding communities.



As Sheppard AFB continues to train the next generation of Airmen and strengthen national defense, the Honorary Commander Program stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between the base and the community it serves.