Bridging the Mission and Community: Sheppard Welcomes 2025 Honorary Commanders

U.S. Air Force Maj. Bradford Shields, 82nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, converses with Mr. Bradley Jonathan, honorary commander, during the Honorary Commander event at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 25, 2025. The Honorary Commander event fostered partnerships between Sheppard AFB and local community leaders, enhancing public awareness of installation missions and strengthening civilian and military relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel)