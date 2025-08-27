Maintenance staff at Nolin River Lake near Mammoth Cave, Kentucky, inspect the flood damage to a campground entrance station following this spring’s historic flooding, July 21, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9285542
|VIRIN:
|250721-A-KX407-5275
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|20.91 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding
