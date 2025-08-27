Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding [Image 3 of 4]

    USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Abby Korfhage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Nolin River Lake Maintenance Lead Kerry Sanders (right) and his team discuss plans to replace windows at a campground entrance station, July 21, 2025. The building was submerged for several weeks following record rainfall in early 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 12:16
    Photo ID: 9285541
    VIRIN: 250721-A-KX407-8778
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.84 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    flooding
    usace
    recreation

