USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding

When floodwaters finally receded throughout Kentucky’s Green River Basin, they left behind more than mud and debris –they left a monumental cleanup challenge for the crews that manage U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District flood risk management (FRM) projects in the area.



Following record rainfall in early 2025, project staff at the district’s lakes have worked tirelessly repairing, cleaning and reopening facilities so visitors could enjoy as much of the 2025 recreation season as possible.



Several reservoirs reached historic highs: Rough River Lake crested at a record 530.4 feet MSL (mean sea level), Barren River Lake at 586 feet MSL, Nolin River Lake reached its second-highest pool at 556.28 feet, and Green River Lake rose into its top five historic pools on record.



Despite the devastation, teamwork never wavered, and there was no shortage of volunteers ready to help. Every available staff member volunteered for difficult, dirty and undesirable tasks, showcasing teamwork and commitment to restoring USACE recreation areas. Despite time, effort and normal job duties, the field staff was determined to get recreation areas as operational as possible to accommodate the public.



Alan Ramey, Barren River Lake manager, praised the teamwork of staff and volunteers, noting that daily priorities had to shift with changing water levels.



“I cannot speak highly enough about the professionalism and team effort that has been on display over this highly unique, multiple-month clean-up effort,” he said.



Ramey also called it the most difficult cleanup of his career.



“Our personnel aren’t just employees, they’re members of this community, and knowing their efforts supported both the recreating public and local businesses was extra motivation.”



Other team members reflected on the scale of the flooding itself.



“It left me in awe to watch us go from winter pool in late January and rise 58’ in less than three months to the record pool of 586’,” said Dan Taylor, Barren River Lake lead ranger.



At Rough River Lake, the flooding presented different but equally daunting challenges.



“The flood inundated roads, bridges, recreation areas, nearby subdivisions, and caused downstream flooding,” said Jon Fillingham, Rough River Lake manager. “It was impressive to observe our 60-year-old facilities perform exactly as designed –a true testament to the skill and dedication of our agency.”



But the aftermath revealed just how powerful the floodwaters had been.



“The spillway this time was unbelievable—the amount of dirt and rock gone and the total reconfiguration of the retreat channel was mind-blowing,” said Bryan Duvall, Rough River maintenance lead.



Through it all, the district’s dedicated maintenance crews and park rangers worked around the clock—before, during and after the floodwaters receded—to protect infrastructure, clear debris and prepare recreation areas for reopening.



Preparation ahead of the heavy rainfall proved vital. Teams removed electrical systems, pumped septic tanks, relocated equipment, and used inundation maps to prioritize response efforts.



“It was very overwhelming,” said Klint Hawkins, Barren River Lake maintenance mechanic. “What motivated me was seeing the impact on the local businesses and community.”



Beyond the initial shock, staff quickly turned their attention to working together and prioritizing cleanup tasks.



“Getting the team together and coordinating efforts to assist where needed was essential to start the cleanup process,” said Libby Watt, Nolin River Lake lead ranger. “Rangers’ primary focus was keeping an open schedule to assist maintenance with inspections, pressure washing, raking gravel on campsites, securing swim lines and docks. When lake levels started going down, we had to switch focus and address buoys, permits and volunteer placement.”



Lessons from past floods helped guide recovery efforts.



“This flood was just a few feet short of the record pool event of 2011 at Nolin. We learned a lot 14 years ago that helped us as we worked this event,” said Deryck Rodgers, Nolin River Lake manager. “We removed wooden ceilings in bathroom and shower-house facilities, we learned to strap down hot water heaters, and we updated our action lists to note exactly when we needed to remove electrical infrastructure as the lake levels continued to rise. We did the same thing during this event, building on the experience of the past.”



The aftermath was staggering; campgrounds, entrance stations, restrooms, shower-houses, sewage lift stations, signs and navigational buoys were all affected.



Still, lake staff worked around the clock to get recreation areas reopened as quickly as possible.



“The primary focus was making repairs to campgrounds because of the reservations people had made, some up to six months in advance,” said Adam Warren, Rough River Lake lead ranger.



Maintenance crews replaced light fixtures, HVAC systems, insulation, roofs, and buoys—often racing against time.



“If you can get into a building right after the water recedes, the mud washes out much easier,” said Kerry Sanders, Nolin River Lake maintenance lead. “What really sticks with me is the entire team’s effort—everyone worked together to get things cleaned up and reopened as quickly as possible.”



That same spirit of collaboration extended beyond the job site, with staff focused on helping the community recover.



“We were just trying to bring back a sense of normalcy to the lake, businesses and surrounding areas,” said Ryan Weaver, Barren River Lake maintenance mechanic.



For many, the reward was seeing lake visitors return.



“It has been a great feeling to see what was once covered under feet of water back to being enjoyed by the public,” Taylor said. “I find a great sense of pride in knowing that I get to help ensure this resource is here for generations to come.”



Volunteers, staff and even employees from surrounding lakes stepped in to help.



“It was nice having the opportunity to offer help and assistance from another lake,” said Green River Lake’s Drew Shockley. “Barren River Lake is where I started my career with the Corps of Engineers, and I take pride in being able to help when I can.”



During the cleanup stage, visitors, too, showed understanding.



“I think they knew we were doing the best we could with the staff and time we had,” said Andrea Davis, Green River Lake park ranger. “As a ranger, I care deeply about what we’re presenting to the public and that makes it even more meaningful to show how hard we work and how much we care about these recreation areas.”



For many on the team, this effort was personal.



“This is why I choose the career that I have. I grew up using campgrounds and areas just like the ones here at Rough River Lake,” said Warren. “I have a personal interest to keep these areas in the best condition possible so that not only can I use them, but future generations will be able to use them as well. I want future generations to have the same opportunities I have had to enjoy these areas.”



The entire Green River Area team’s relentless work ensured the lakes could once again provide recreation opportunities for the 2025 season—while never losing sight of USACE’s primary mission of flood risk management and public safety.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2025 Date Posted: 08.29.2025 12:17 Story ID: 546893 Location: KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding, by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.