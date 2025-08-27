Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Abby Korfhage 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Green River Lake’s Drew Shockley (left) and Barren River Lake’s Klint Hawkins (right), both maintenance mechanics, inspect a shut-off electrical box at a Barren River Lake facility, July 22,2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 12:16
    Photo ID: 9285539
    VIRIN: 250722-A-KX407-1002
    Resolution: 5272x3514
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding [Image 4 of 4], by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding
    USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding
    USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding
    USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flooding
    usace
    recreation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download