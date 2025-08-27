Barren River Lake’s Ryan Weaver prepares supplies to replace the ceiling of a campground restroom that was severely damaged by April’s flooding.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9285540
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-KX407-3128
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.94 MB
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE staff work around the clock to reopen recreation areas after historic flooding [Image 4 of 4], by Abby Korfhage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
